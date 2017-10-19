Update On National Service Monthly Allowance

Related Stories The National Service Personnel Association of Ghana (NASPA) is the mother body of all National Service Personnel in Ghana and its leadership, the lawful representative and advocate of service personnel in matters of welfare and all other issues affecting the interest of service personnel in Ghana.



The national leadership of the NASPA has noted with great concern the delay in payment of ‘allowance’ of service personnel since the commencement of the 2017/18 service year.



Notwithstanding that each service year records instances of delay in the payment of personnel ‘allawa’, leadership have since September 2017 met with management, discussed with and followed up on payment of service personnel’s allawa and brings to the attention of all national service personnel as follows:



1. Payment of allowances to personnel for each service year starts with a process of auditing the ‘monthly return forms’ (MRF) of personnel aimed at minimizing fraud and payment of monies to undeserving persons who sneak unto the NSS payroll. The process at the initial stage also requires authenticating the exact number of personnel deployed, registered and have reported to their service post for the service year.



A breach of any of the processes may impute criminality to management.



2. Completion of the process referred to above has delayed due to the unprecedented number of service personnel deployed this year coupled with the late registration of many service personnel, even at a time when registration had ended. For the 2017/18 service year, over 103,000 personnel were deployed compared with 78,958 deployed for the 2016/17 service year.



3. Leadership have however been assured and shown proof of sufficient funds, released by government to cover payment of the monthly ‘allawa’ and arrears of the over 103,000 national service personnel so deployed.



4. Whiles leadership lives out its mandate and ensures that the process of auditing is completed practically soon, we urge all National Service Personnel to exercise restraint and decline invitation from persons who seek cheap popularity.



5. Leadership remains committed to serving your interest at all times. We shall keep you posted of the anticipated ‘good news’.



Leadership wish to use this opportunity to remind all service personnel of the scheme's press release on Wednesday October 11 on BIOMETRIC REGISTRATION MOP UP FOR NATIONAL SERVICE PERSONNEL.



This has come as a result of leadership' engagement with management after realising that most service personnel still haven't gone through the biometric registration which is one of the key requirements to complete national service registration.



Personnel who fail to go through this process would not be paid their monthly allowance as stated clearly in the release. Personnel are therfore adviced to take advantage of this hard fought for opportunity by leadership in other not to forfeit their monthly allowance.



NASPA !!!! Ready to serve……



Signed:

PHILIP BURBERRY QUAYE

NATIONAL PRESIDENT