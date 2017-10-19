Police Beat Up Angry Protestors In Togo; 4 Killed

Related Stories In the early hours of Thursday, dissent was met with brute force as scores of angry protesters in neighbouring Togo were met by the full force of the country’s security apparatus.



Wednesday was the first of two days of protests by the opposition demanding the reinstatement of Togo's original constitution, which they say would bar President Faure Gnassingbe from a fourth term in 2020.



This week's planned protests, the latest against President Faure Gnassingbe, turned bloody as security officers fired tear gas to disperse the determined crowd, injuring many while some protesters fought back by throwing stones, rocks and anything they could lay hands on.



In a video making rounds on social media, officials of Togo’s Police force are seen brutalising people suspected to be part of anti-government protests in that country.



In the video, many of the suspects are seen bleeding from different parts of the body with no immediate arrangement for them to secure medical care while others are still being battered by officers of the Police Force while in custody.



The situation in Togo has become fluid over the last couple of weeks as government forces have been cracking down on protesters while other well-known operatives of the opposition have faced various degrees.