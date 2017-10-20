No Sex Until Uhuru Is Elected President – Kenyan Women Tell Their Lovers

Uhuru Kenyatta Related Stories A section of women in Kenya have called for a sex ban ahead of the country’s presidential poll re-run ordered by the Supreme Court, the Star newspaper reports.



Even though uncertainty surrounds the October 26 polls, women in the town of Nyeri in a press conference on Wednesday said they will not allow men to have sex with them unless incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta is handed a second term.



Leader of the group, Rahab Mukami, a woman representative said the women had intensified campaigns to ensure Kenyatta wins the upcoming polls.



The elections body, the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has insitsted that the polls will go ahead despite a boycott by main opposition chief, Raila Odinga, of the National Super Alliance (NASA).



Sex has been a talking point in Kenyan elections. Ahead of the first poll in August, Odinga was the first to ask for sex boycott on the eve of the polls.



“August 8 will be a historic day and no vote will be left without being cast. Men will sleep outside. When the day comes, no man should sleep with a woman,” he is quoted to have said.



The Opposition chief had said in June that “when you are going for war, sex is a bad omen”. The IEBC says ballot papers are ready and due in the country.



NASA has called its supporters to protest on the day of the polls. Their supporters have clashed with police in the streets and in strongholds, the protests were called by NASA who insist that without reforms, the October 26 will not hold.