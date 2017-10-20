GARHC Defies Court Injunction By Inducting Adama Latse

library image Related Stories Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC) has been accused by the principal kingmakers and heads of Ga Royal Ruling Paramount Stool of defying a court injunction.



The accusation against the GARHCs by the principal kingmakers is in the wake of the former inducting Nii Tackie Adama Latse as Ga Mantse at Dodowa on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.



The traditional event, which was opened to the general public at the forecourt of the Dodowa office of the GARHC, has created confusion and tension in the Ga State.



Consequently, principal kingmakers and family heads of the Ga Royal Ruling Paramount Stool have expressed disgust at the GARHCs’ decision, ignoring all available orders, including court judgements, petitions and injunctions, stopping any move to induct Adama Latse into the GARHCs.



At a press conference held in Accra yesterday, the kingmakers who backed their position with series of historical documents indicated that a motion for an order for an Interlocutory Injunction was filed at the High Court by Nii Tetteh Kwei II, Ga Dsaasetse and Nii Agyeman Kese on August 8, 2016 to restrain the GARHC and the National House of Chiefs from inducting Adama Latse II into the GARHC and National House of Chiefs (NHC).



According to them, in that motion, the Plaintiffs sought for a declaration that the 1st and 2nd Defendants flouted the ruling of the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs on July 14, 2015 in the consolidated petition challenging the eligibility and installation of King Tackie Tawiah III when they recommended, endorsed and forwarded the Chieftaincy Declaration Form (CDF) of George Tackie Abia, aka King Tackie Adama Latse II, under a cover letter dated November 13, 2013 to the GARHC for his name to be gazetted in the National Register of Chiefs as Ga Mantse and that same was null and void and of no legal effect.



They explained that the motion was granted by an Accra High Court presided over by Justice Kweku T. Ackaah-Boafo.



The group maintained that the judge after reading the Affidavits from the parties, upheld on February 13, 2017 that “It is hereby ordered that the defendants/respondents, their agents and assigns are restrained from inducting George Tackie Abia, aka KING TACKIE ADAMA LATSE II into the Ga Traditional Council as Ga Mantse and also transmitting the CDF to National House of Chiefs for gazette notification.”



The principal kingmakers further petitioned the GARHC when it became obvious that Nii Adama Latse was not ready to respect the court decision.



In that petition, the petitioners indicated that there was a pending Interlocutory Injunction application before the High Court, Accra, in Suit No. GJ/202/16 by the Plaintiffs, Nii Tetteh Kwei II and one other person against the GARHC and the NHC restraining them from inducting Latse into the House.



Also pending are orders and applications of the court restraining Nii Adama Latse before the High Court, the Judicial Committees of both Ga Traditional Council and GARHC.



The kingmakers also maintained that the purported installation of Adama Latse by Yaote Oto-Ga II was being challenged hence his induction into the GARHC was questionable.



According to them, the move by GARHC was an affront to peace in the Ga State.



However, several attempts by Today yesterday to get either the President of the GARHC, Nii Kinka Dowuona VI, who doubles as Paramount Chief of Osu Traditional Area in Accra and Registrar of the GRHC, Mr. Nathan Dankwa, to respond to the issue was unsuccessfully.



When the paper however reached Nii Kinka Dowuona via telephone yesterday he picked the call and gave the phone to his Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. lke Kay-Appiah, to speak to our reporter.



The PRO told our reporter that he cannot speak to the matter since it was not related to the Osu Paramount Stool.



Mr. Kay-Appiah later told our reporter that Nii Kinka Dowuona VI was in an emergency meeting.



He subsequently asked our reporter to book an official appointment with the President of the GARHC for him to comment on the matter.