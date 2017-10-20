False Herald Newspaper Publication About GN Bank

Related Stories We wish to draw the attention of the editor and publisher of the Herald Newspaper to a false publication alluding to an alleged stealing of GHC6million from GN Bank by some faceless staff of the Bank.



This obvious falsehood received wider secondary publication from a number of websites, including Ghanaweb and peacefmonline.com.



We find the publication not only distasteful, but a blatant lie fabricated to cause fear and panic among our customers and the general public.



We hereby issue a 24-hour ultimatum-by close of Friday, October 20th, 2017; to the said media organizations to retract their stories and apologise accordingly.



We further wish to state however that any such retraction or otherwise will not negate our right to seek redress at the courts.



GN Bank wishes to assure its loyal customers and the general public the safety of their deposits with GN Bank.



Signed:



Richmond Keelson,



General Manager,



Groupe Nduom Corporate Affairs