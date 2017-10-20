Bedbugs Invade Ashanti Schools

Related Stories Information reaching the publisher indicates that most of the second-cycle schools in the Ashanti region are inundated with blood-sucking bedbugs.



The Region NADMO coordinator, Kwabena Nsenkyire, who disclosed this in Kumasi, said the dangerous parasites could easily be found in the mattresses of the hapless students.



Describing the situation s dangerously exposing students to serious health hazards, the NADMO boss said he realized that bedbugs had flooded most schools in the region when a team from his outfit visited some of the schools recently.



Mr. Nsenkyire, who was speaking to the media after touring the schools, called for an urgent action to be taken to salvage the situation.



He assured that his outfit would take the matter up by contacting the appropriate quarters for a permanent solution to be found as soon as possible.



Poor Wiring

He also disclosed that most of the second-cycle schools he toured were either not properly wired or were wired with inferior electrical products.



He expressed worry that any fire outbreak in those schools could have dire consequences, not only on academic work, but also destroy lives and property.



He recommended that the identified schools should be rewired properly as soon as possible to prevent any fire outbreaks.



Finally, the NADMO boss disclosed that his team noticed a lot of illegal electrical connections at the Sokoban Wood village and called for immediate action to be taken.