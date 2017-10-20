NSS Removes Ghost Names From Pay Slip

Related Stories The Deputy National Service Director, Henry Nana Boakye says the secretariat is putting in place measures to pay the allowances of service personnel.



According to him, reposting of personnel and other issues necessitated the auditing process just to avert the possibility of people taking pay without any work done.



National Service personnel across the country have for the past two (2) months not received their allowances.



Speaking on Peacefm's Morning Show "Kokrokoo", he said the National Service Secretariat is currently auditing its records to flash out every possible ‘ghost’ names in the system in order to protect the national purse.



According to him, the auditing is an annual affair and is aimed at preventing unscrupulous people from milking the national coffers.



The auditing had delayed the payment of monthly allowances of personnel and NSS leadership regrets the unfortunate situation, he admits.



“We are presently auditing all the people doing the national service whose data is on our system to so as to delete possible ghost names.



The NSS do the auditing every year and this year’s process would be completed very soon so the personnel could be paid,” he assured.



Some Concerned National Service Personnel Association of Ghana, threatened to picket at the Flagstaff House next week Monday, if the government fails to pay them their 2 months service allowances.



According to its Convener, William Agbodo, government has failed to pay service personnel, a situation that is affecting its members.



He has therefore asked government to pay their allowances or they will be forced to picket at the presidency to demand for their allowance.



"We, the Concerned National Service Personnel Association of Ghana therefore, wish to tell the government that, we cannot continue to serve the nation with our empty stomachs; as the Ghanaian adage goes 'an empty sack cannot stand' so it is in our case.



"Some of us sometimes have to walk several kilometers to our work place because our parents can no longer provide our transportation fares.



Nana Boakye noted that NSS only wanted to make sure that those receiving payment are indeed genuine people who deserve to be paid.



He assured that the September and October allowance of all personnel, which had delayed, would be paid soon.