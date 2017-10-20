Rainstorm Renders 200 People Homeless At Wenchi

Related Stories About 200 people have been rendered homeless and property running into thousands of cedis destroyed following a rainstorm that hit the Wenchi Municipality in the Brong Ahafo Region last Tuesday evening.



Two people, including a pregnant woman, sustained serious injuries and were sent to a local hospital but have been discharged.



More than 42 houses and other structures were also destroyed by the rainstorm.



The most affected communities include Boadan, Kokuroko and Kajetia. The victims are currently putting up in temporary structures and churches, while others are living with relatives.



The storm also uprooted some trees and overturned kiosks situated along the roads.



NADMO response



The Wenchi Municipal Operations Officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr Williams Nsiah, who spoke to the Daily Graphic, said the incident happened in the evening when most residents were at home.



He said the cost of property destroyed by the storm ran into thousands of cedis.



According to him, when the NADMO officials and the Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive, Dr Prince Kwakye Afriyie, visited the area, some of the victims were busily either re-roofing or rehabilitating their houses, while others were salvaging what they could from the collapsed buildings.



He, therefore, appealed to residents who were not affected by the rainstorm to help host the victims.



Assistance



Mr Nsiah said assistance was being sought from the Brong Ahafo Regional NADMO office and expressed optimism that the victims would soon receive the needed assistance.



He advised the people in the municipality and Ghanaians at large to plant trees around their buildings to serve as windbreaks to avoid such calamities in future.