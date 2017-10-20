Siting Of Capitals Undecided - Prez

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked citizens to ignore speculations making the rounds on the alleged demarcation, naming or siting of regional capitals in the yet-to-be-created regions across the country.



According to the President, “There have not been any predetermined regional boundaries, specific names given to any region to be created, and siting of regional capitals by my government.”



The President made these statements when he inaugurated a nine-member Commission of Inquiry to inquire into the need and demand for the creation of new regions in the country at the Flagstaff House yesterday.



According to the President, matters concerning the creation of new regions and the siting of capitals are matters that will adequately be addressed by the commission.



“These are matters that are, properly, within the remit of the commission, and will be dealt by them, and form part of their recommendations”, he added.



Addressing members of the commission President Akufo-Addo said their terms of reference is clearly captured in the constitutional provisions that set them up, and that until their work is completed, no one can claim any name or boundary as a new region.



The commission is headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, Justice S.A. Brobbey. Other members of the commission are Dr Grace Bediako, former Government Statistician; Maulvi Mohammed Bin-Salih, AMEER, Missionary in-charge, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana; Prof Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa, former Vice-Chancellor, KNUST; and Ms Gladys Gillian Naadu Tetteh, a local government expert.



The rest are Mr Robert Ajene, retired Director of Education; Dr David Wellington Essaw, Senior Research Fellow, University of Cape Coast; Prof George Owusu, Institute of Statistical, Social & Economic Research (ISSER)/Director, Centre for Urban Management Studies, University of Ghana; and Ms Josephine Hughes, legal practitioner.



The President noted that members of the Commission of Inquiry have been carefully selected based on their diverse backgrounds and experiences that relate to the issue. He was, therefore, confident that they would discharge their mandate creditably.



“I have no doubt that they will execute this constitutional duty to the very best of their abilities, and I am fully convinced that they would rise to the occasion and exhibit professionalism in the discharge of their duties”.



The President further assured Ghanaians that the relevant constitutional provisions in the discharge of the mandate of the commission would be followed to the letter.



The Commission of Inquiry was effectively tasked to look into the need and demands for the creation of new regions out of the Western, Brong Ahafo, Northern and Volta Regions, and to make recommendations to the President thereon within six months.