Atomic Explosion, Gas Tanker Driver Dead

The driver of the gas truck which was involved in the Atomic Gas explosion in Accra Ussif, has died.



The Chiarman of the Gas Tanker Drivers Association, Shafiu Mohammed, confirmed his death in a telephone interview with peacefmonline.com.



According to Mr. Mohammed, the drivers were in a meeting at Kpone in the Greater Accra Region yesterday, Thursday, 19th October when Ussif asked for water to quench his thirst.



"After drinking the water, “he immediately collapsed and we rushed him to the Kpone General Hospital where the doctor pronounced him dead.”



Shafiu Mohammed could not however reveal the cause of the driver’s demise.



About six people have perished following the gas explosion that occurred at Atomic Junction in Accra on Saturday.

This was confirmed by the Deputy Public Relations Officer of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Billy Anaglatey.



“As we speak, six people died due to this fire,” he said, adding that about 35 others sustained various degrees of injury.



It is unclear whether all the six died from burns, following reports that a vehicle knocked two students down as people run for their lives.



A report is yet to be made public after Preliminary investigations into the gas explosions that hit two fuel stations at Atomic Junction in Accra were concluded by the Ghana National Fire Service.