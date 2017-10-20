 
Study Links Dementia To Galamsey
 
20-Oct-2017  
A study has revealed that dementia in Ghana was linked to the intake of mercury as a result of illegal mining activities which leads to the pollution of the environment, the Minister of Lands and Forestry, Mr John Peter Amewu has said.
 
Source: Daily Graphic
 
 

