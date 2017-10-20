Ghana Embassy Introduces ‘Door-To-Door Consular Services’ In Italy

Related Stories As part of measures to better serve the interest of Ghanaian nationals resident in Italy, the Ghana Embassy in Italy has introduced ‘door-to-door consular services’.



The new service, spearheaded by the Minister/Consular and Welfare, Mr Jonathan Magnusen, started on Saturday, October 14, 2017.



The move is aimed at ensuring that Ghanaian citizens in Italy are offered prompt assistance and support with their documentation so as to enable them make decent living in the country.



Services rendered during the initial two-day exercise on October 14 and 15 included passport acquisitions and renewals, attestations and declarations as well as registrations.



The move followed the Ghana Ambassador’s four-day working visit to Verona, northeast of Italy from Thursday, October 12 to 15, 2017 to familiarize herself with the activities of Ghanaians in the area.



In all, the over 400 Ghanaians from Verona and its environs, who were served during the exercise expressed satisfaction and excitement over the relief brought to them by the Embassy.



The Ambassador, Ms Paulina Patience Abayage, who used the platform to interact with the Ghanaian nationals in Verona gave an assurance that the Embassy would continue to serve the interest of Ghanaians in the country.



She, however, admonished Ghanaians in the area to revive the Ghanaian Nationals Association, which had become dormant in recent times.



She said the association could be revived when the leadership devise proactive ways of generating funds to run their activities, to make it relevant and attractive for more Ghanaians to join.



Whilst in Verona, Ms Abayage took advantage of the opportunity to participate in the inauguration and fund-raising ceremony of the Verona Chapter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held on Saturday, October 14, 2017.



She also held meetings with Italian investors and businesses at Verona with the aim of encouraging them to invest their monies in the Ghanaian economy.



She reiterated the Ghanaian government’s commitment to create an enabling environment for all businesses to strive in Ghana, hence encouraging Italian investors to invest in Ghana.