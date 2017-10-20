Hassan Ayariga Clashes With Haatso Chief

Related Stories Hassan Ayariga’s unquenchable desire to construct a multi-million dollar hospital project in Haasto, Accra hangs in the balance following disagreement over ownership of the land meant for the project.



According to reports, the Chief of Ashongman, Nii Aryee Anang, who released the 4-acre plot of land to the founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) in 2008, is not the rightful owner of the property, throwing the mega-project into complete disarray.



The 100-bed hospital, which would be funded by Mr Ayariga and his German partners, upon completion would serve as a great relief to residents of Ga East municipality as far as quality healthcare is concerned.



But, Chief of Haasto, Nii Amarh Sogbla IV and his elders, have made counterclaim of ownership of the land, pulling a Supreme Court ruling to back their extraordinary assertion.



They further accused the politician of employing the services of landguards and hoodlums to protect the said land.



Documents corroborated by the Lands Commission suggest the family of Nii Amarh Sogbla IV was granted a land tittle by the court in 1993, after the case had traveled through the High Court to the Supreme Court and Review, making the family the legitimate owner of the disputed land, of which, portions had been released to the Ghana Atomic Energy.



Nii Amarh Sogbla’s family took the case to court in 1987 following disagreements over the ownership.



According to the court, there was sufficient evidence on record to support the decision of the Court of Appeal.



A source at the office of Nii Amarh Sogbla IV made official contact to the failed presidential candidate, upon hearing the land had been sold to him for commencement of his hospital project, warning him to stay off the property.



“We reached out to him [Hassan Ayariga] to inform him the land doesn’t belong to the Ashongman Chief and that he should submit himself to Nii Amarh Sogbla IV for amicable settlement of the matter or face the consequences, which he consented to in a meeting between the two parties last week,” a palace source said on condition of strict anonymity.



Nii Amarh Sogbla IV and his elders, our source said, would proceed to take possession and demolish the proposed 100-bed facility, should Mr Ayariga disregard their warnings.



They argue Mr Ayariga failed to conduct due diligence before making substantial payments to the Chief of Ashongman, hence their decision to call him to order.



However, in a telephone interview with Hassan Ayariga, he rejected claims by the Haasto Chief, insisting he followed due process in acquiring the land.



“I challenge them to produce site plan of the land. Their claim is false because they don’t have any documents to show.



“I am saying this on authority because I have made the relevant checks and realised that they were not speaking the truth. I have already spent so much in purchasing the land and not ready to go beyond that,” he said.



Pressed on his next line of action, Mr Ayariga said, “I’m considering going to court because the Haasto people have not shown me proper documents to convince me, except to say, they had Supreme Court ruling which went in their favour”.



Continuing, he expressed disappointment at the turn of events, as he had good intentions for the community.



“Sincerely, I’m shocked by this whole drama. My intentions are genuine. We are ready to help the community, but these frustrations are not helpful and very demoralizing. In fact, I have no dime to pay to the Haasto Chief,” he exclaimed.



He said his next scheduled meeting with the Haasto Chief is on October 26, in which he would make his stance clear on the matter.



Interestingly, Nii Armah Sogbla IV has earmarked the same piece of land to Professor Ernest Dumor, father of late BBC journalist, Komla Dumor, for the construction of a media school in honour of the former broadcaster.



In a letter of request dated 24th April 2017 and addressed to Nii Sogbla IV, Prof. Dumor disclosed that the BBC was ready to fully fund an ultra-modern broadcasting school in the locality to honour his late son.