Enforce Bye-Laws On Sanitation And Noise-Making

At a public forum held in the town by the assembly, they were unanimous in their demand that, it acted boldly to deal with offenders.



They said they wanted to see more action to safeguard public health and safety.



The forum was organized to sensitize the people on the assembly’s 2018 budget proposals and to seek their inputs.



The people complained about the annual upward review of rates and levies by the assembly and said they were uncomfortable with that, especially when they could not point to a single development project in the community, funded from these taxes.



Over the past eight years running, the assembly had kept increasing property rates, cemetery and burial fees.



Mr. Alexander Obeng, the district budget analyst, who led the discussions promised to raise their concerns and sentiments with the assembly’s sub-committee on finance.



He reminded the Area Councils to make sure that the ceded revenue they received, brought direct benefits to the people.



The money should not be used solely for administrative purposes.



Mr. Obeng took advantage of the opportunity to counsel property owners to provide toilets in their houses to avoid prosecution.



Similar durbars had earlier been held at Kwamang, Atonsu and Kyebi.