Akufo Addo’s Govt Is Highly Committed To Eradicating Poverty…- Hawa Koomson

Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson marking the 37th World Food Day at Ejura Sekyeredumase and also to launch the beginning of implementing warehouses component of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) has appealed to both international and local partners to assist government to eradicate poverty in the country.



According to the Awutu-Senya East lawmaker, President Akufo Addo has demonstrated that his government is highly committed to the implementation of Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) and to put the agriculture sector to the fore front of the country’s developmental process.



Hon. Hawa Koomson stressed that the construction of warehouses across all the 216 districts will contribute immensely to agriculture development in Ghana; explaining that the construction of the warehouse is starting from Ejura-Sekyeredumase as it is noted its agriculture production.



“Ejura is noted for its agriculture production. Mr President, Over 60% of the labor forces in the district and its environs are engaged in Agriculture. The district remains one of the leading producers of maize and yam in the country”, she asserted.



“Your Excellency your presence here today, demonstrates the high commitment of our Governmenr to the implementation of IPEP and to put the agriculture sector to the forefront of our developmental process”, she indicated.



She emphasized that the warehouses will not only reduce post-harvest losses, but also motivates farmers to increase production, create market linkages, stabilize prices for farmers and increase their incomes.



She added that the construction of the warehouses will create employment and ensure a continuous flow of agriculture produce in the market within the locality and across the country.



“In effect, this will create opportunities all the way up and down the agriculture value chain and support the “planting for food and jobs” initiative”



The Minister however acknowledged the Hon. Minister of State for Agriculture and all Development Partners especially the UN System in general and UNFAO as well as World Food Programme for the collaboration.



But SDI Minister implored that “the Ministry needs all on board in this process, both international and local development partners for the successful implementation of these priority projects”.