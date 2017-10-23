King Tackie Teikotsuru II Inducted Into Ga Black Stool Room

Related Stories Principal Kingmaker of Ga Paramount Royal Stool, Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei II, and Ga Stool Father (Ga Seitse), Tetteh Ashong V, on Friday, October 20, 2017 performed some traditional customary rites to finally induct Ga Mantse, Dr. King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, into the Ga Black Stool Room.



The ceremony was done to end the protracted Ga chieftaincy dispute.



The traditional event, which was opened to the general public, was to signify that Dr. King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has assumed the leadership as the legitimate Ga Mantse to succeed the late substantive Ga Mantse, Boni Nii Amugi II, whose death occurred somewhere in 2007.



The event was led by Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei ll and Tetteh Ashong V and was aimed at setting the records straight on the historical antecedent of Ga Paramount Royal Stool that Dr. King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II is the rightful person to ascend the throne as Ga Mantse. According to Dr. Nii Tetteh Kwei II, they installed Dr. King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II after a court ruling had declared Ga Mantse seat vacant and mandated him [the Ga Principal Kingmaker] to go ahead and install a new Ga Mantse.



The installation ceremony, which was finally done on Friday, October 20, 2017 under a heavy security presence, will afford the new Ga Mantse the opportunity to be inducted into the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs. During the ceremony, the Ga Stool Father, Tetteh Ashong V, cleanse the Stool House by slaughtering fowls, rams and a cow. And immediately after that King Nii Teiko Tsuru II was placed on the Black Stool to signify his official installation as the new Ga Mantse.