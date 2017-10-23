Okay, Hello FM Back On Air

Related Stories Two of Ghana’s most popular fm radio stations, Okay FM (based in Accra) and Hello FM, (Based in Kumasi) are back on air after a break in transmission which lasted for days.



The return of the two stations on air has sent relief to their listeners in the two regions as well as the adverting community.

The two stations were partially affected, together with other commercial, community and institutional radio stations across the country which was sanctioned by the National Communications Authority.



However, a statement issued by the communication Minister, in consultation with the NCA, says the regulatory authorities have offered some reprieve to the sanctioned FM stations.



Below Is The Full Statement By Minister For Communications

Following the presentation of the Honorable Minister for communications on the floor of parliament, October 19, 2017, the Ministry of Communications Authority (NCA), has offered the following reprieve for FM broadcasting stations which were sanctioned for committing various infractions.



Community and institutional fm broadcasting stations:

The pecuniary penalties which were imposed on the FM Broadcasting station in this category have been waived. In addition to this, these stations are to regularize their operations; pay their outstanding indebtedness (Annual Regulatory and Spectrum fees) and submit renewal applications and all outstanding documentations applicable within thirty (30) days from the date of this release, Friday, 20th October 2017.



Failure to do so will result in the revocation of their authorizations.



FM broadcasting stations which had their authorizations revoked:

The stations in this category have the option to petition the Honorable Minister for communications for a review of the revocation of their authorization within 10days from Friday, 20th October 2017. After receipt of their petitions, they will be reviewed on a case by case basis, following which the Minister will determine the applicable sections.



Commercial fm broadcasting stations:

Defaulting commercial fm broadcasting stations that were fined by the NCA have also had their fines reduced by 50%. They have 30 days form October 20, 2017, TO pay the 50% reduced penalties or have their authorizations revoked.



It is the expectation of the Ministry and the Authority that all defaulting fm stations will take advantage of this opportunity and ensure compliance within the shortest possible-time.

















