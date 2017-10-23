Ghana Ranked 2nd Highest Cocaine Traffic Point In Africa

Related Stories It has also emerged that close to 300,000 thousand Ghanaians are currently sniffing cocaine or using it in other devious forms.



According to the World Drug Report by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the illegal shipment of cocaine comes from Ghana and Nigeria.



The report again named Ghana as among the top four countries in Africa reported as the source of cannabis herb to Europe.



Ghana is ranked 14 out of 115 countries when it comes to the consumption of cocaine - a development which comes at a time when government is putting structures in place to clamp down on the illicit drug trafficking.



African and Middle Eastern nations typically report the lowest use.



The 20 biggest cocaine consuming countries:



Albania – 2.5 percent of the population use it



Scotland – 2.34%

United States – 2.3%

England and Wales – 2.25%

Spain – 2.2%

Australia – 2.1%

Uruguay – 1.8%

Chile – 1.73%

Netherlands – 1.6%

Ireland – 1.5%

Canada – 1.46%

Aruba – 1.3%

Bermuda – 1.3%

Ghana – 1.1%

Italy – 1.1%

France – 1.1%

Israel – 1.07%

Iceland – 1.06%

Costa Rica – 1.06%

Luxembourg – 1.04%