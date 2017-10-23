VIDEO: Hooligans Stop School Project At Kumawu

Related Stories There is seeming tension in the Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region after some hooligans who claim to be working under the instructions of the Member of Parliament for the area, attacked workers and destroyed part of a builiding that is being setup to serve as classroom block for primary students.



The incident which happened on 18th October, 2017, has been reported to the Effiduase Divisional Police Commander by the lead engineer, Mr. Bright Pabitey.



Acoording to the DCE for the area, Mr. Samuel Addai Agyekum, P. Assa Construction Company were awarded the contract to complete the building but for unknown reasons, they were attacked and told to stop work by the hooligans who invaded the premise with intent to cause mayhem.



In an interview with the DCE for the area, he explained that “when I took over as DCE for the area, I inherited debt of GHC 770,000 and I have managed to pay GHC 220,000. The assembly decided that we should use the remaining money to get a proper structure of our students to study in."



He continued that “as the engineer and his men moved to site and started the project, they were forced to stop work because some hooligans claiming to be working for the MP for Kumawu stormed there and threatened to beat the workers and even drove them from the site.”



“They managed to break part of the building and as we speak now they are hiding from the police”, Mr. Samuel Addai Agyekum narrated.



VIDEO below:



