Why Akua Donkor Was Arrested In Kumasi On Monday

The complainant told the police that she bought a parcel of land from the politician in 2009 but has not been able to develop the property because Akua Donkor’s family will not allow her to step foot on the land.



According to her, several pleas to Akua Donkor to intervene in the matter have proved futile.



She thus reported the matter to the police after getting a tip-off that the politician had gone to Kumasi on Monday.



Akua Donkor has been asked by the police to write her statement.