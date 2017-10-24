Media Told To Focus On Positive Events And Developments

Related Stories British High Commissioner to Ghana, Ian Walker has advised the media to drift from focusing on merely disastrous happenings like bomb attacks, gas explosions and extreme poverty, and rather pay equal attention to positive events and developments in the society.



He said the media focus on individual events, and not necessarily looking at some changes.



“It’s sad that these things happen. There has never been a headline in the news recently which read that an industrial revolution is going to happen. Newspapers are full of bad news in terms of terrorism, mass shootings, bomb attacks and gas explosions, and you ask yourself why is everything going wrong,” he bemoaned.



Walker, who was speaking at the annual Ghana International School (GIS) United Nation (UN) and National Costume Day, encouraged the students to believe in positive change, share ideas and network with students from other countries in order to develop the society.



As part of the day’s celebrations, pupils of GIS dressed to impress in outfits from their various home countries.



Students paraded the school field, waving flags from different countries as they pulled together cultural performances and recitals which they identified with most.



Vice-Principal of the junior school, Nadia Bruce-Muller explained that the commemoration of the UN Day seeks to exhibit the diversity that makes the school as an international community.



She added that the celebration is to unite students belonging to every race as one of the key messages for the school read: “Understanding of each other”.



“It’s been two years since I assumed this position, and it’s a wonderful experience. It certainly made me feel proud to work in such a positive, multi-cultural school with a great team and wonderful children”.



Students sang the popular FIFA World Cup song, titled ‘We Are One’, in front of a crowd made up of parents, friends and visitors.

The community of GIS students and parents, who are known for their supportive community spirit, stood by as primary and secondary students lead an assembly through songs and speeches to raise awareness about the United Nations, its missions and what people can do to make a difference.



The occasion, which was under the theme ‘Influencing our world, it starts with you’, followed with an international food fair, featuring over 100 popular international delicacies.