Defaulting Radio Stations Not Free – Ursula Owusu

Related Stories Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has stated that her ministry’s quest to ensure that media houses adhere to rules and regulations have not shifted to only TV stations.



Some radio stations were sanctioned by the National Communications Authority (NCA). The NCA published a list of 131 FM Authorisation Holders it has sanctioned for violating various aspects of the Electronics Communications Act (2009), Act 775.



The communications ministry also served notices that all television stations in the country will undergo a special audit to ascertain their conformity to rules and regulations, and to ensure they adhere to professional standards.



It has been alleged that the decision to audit TV stations has left defaulting radio stations off the hook.



Speaking on Atinka AM Drive, the communications minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful refuted the allegations, explaining that defaulting radio stations have not been spared.



She hinted that sanctions of some media houses have however been reduced.



According to her, community radio stations for instance did not make profits which resulted in their inability to go by the NCA regulations.



She entreated all media houses to abide by the rules and regulations to ensure professional standards.