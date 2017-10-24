Nana Off To Niger

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo left the country yesterday for Niger to meet colleague heads of state in the West African sub-region over the issue of a common currency, which has remained in the files of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for some time now.



He was seen off at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra, by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare and a host of government officials.



He left in the company of some senior government officials, and is expected back home today.