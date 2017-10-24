Ghana Police Receive 23 Bulletproof Vests From American Counterparts

Related Stories The Ghana Police Service has received a donation of some items including 23 bullet-proof vests from the Cedar Hill Police in Texas, USA.



Reginald Agyemang, an American Police officer of the Cedar Hill Police who grew up in Ghana explained that the donation is a way of giving back to the country of his birth.



The Director/Public Affairs, DSP/Mrs. Sheila Kessie who received the items on behalf of the Ghana Police service expressed gratitude to the Cedar Hill Police.



The items were handed over at a short ceremony held at the Formed Police Unit, Tesano, Accra. Source: Daily Graphic