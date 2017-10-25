DVLA To Roll Out ‘Smart’ Licence On Nov 7

Related Stories Driver and Vehicle Licencing Authority (DVLA) will begin the rollout of the new chip-based smart driver and vehicle documentation systems from November 7, 2017.



The new system, which will be contactless, will have every data of the driver on the chip with improved security features, first to safeguard the data on it and secondly, to make it extremely difficult to fake it.



The card will also be linked to the National Identification card.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra yesterday, Director of Driver Training, Testing and Licencing at the DVLA, Cheyuo Wiennaa Musa, revealed that it will now take six years instead of the regular two years for the card to be renewed.



He said the processes of acquiring licences will be shorter and less cumbersome with the new system and the nuisance of “Goro Boys” will also be eliminated.



Drivers will pay about 340 Ghana Cedis to acquire the new licence. Those with the old cards do not have to change them, it can be used until it expires and then the new one will be issued upon renewal, he explained.



Coming along as well as the digitised vehicle registration system, Mr Musa said documentation on vehicles from 1995 to date have already been digitised and all vehicle registration will be paperless as details will be transferred onto the smart card.



