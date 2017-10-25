'Leave Kokrobite Chief Fisherman Alone’

Related Stories Principal elders of Nii Ardey Nkpa family in Kokrobite in the Ga South Municipality, Accra, have warned those are challenging the traditional legitimacy of the newly-installed Chief Fisherman of Kokrobite, Nii Adotei Akwei IV, to leave him alone, stressing that he is the rightful person to ascend the throne.



Speaking in an interview with Today yesterday in Accra to set the records straight on the matter, Head of Nii Ardey Nkpa family of Kokrobite, Mr. Daniel Nii Ardey Tagoe, has shot down claims by Nii Ofei III and elders of the area that Nii Adotei Akwei IV was not properly installed as a new Chief Fisherman in Ga traditions and customs.



According to him, the principal elders and kingmakers of the Nii Ardey Nkpa family have conducted their own search and established the fact that Nii Adotei Akwei IV is the rightful person to assume the leadership of the chief fisherman in Kokrobite and its environs in the Ga State.



“The Kokrobite traditions and customs have it on records that the people from Sempe family at Kokrobite normally nominated and appointed a person to be installed by the kingmakers and elders of Nii Ardey Nkpa family who are the allodia owners of Kokrobite,” he explained.



Mr. Tagoe, who was boiling with anger, described accusers of Nii Adoite Akwei IV as “trouble makers,” stressing that these people do not come from Nii Ardey Nkpa family



He indicated that the accusers of Nii Adoite Akwei IV do not have any traditional capacity and authority to challenge the installation of any chief fisherman in Kokrobite.



He, therefore, warned individuals who were holding themselves as chiefs of Kokrobite to desist from such acts since the Nii Ardey Nkpa family of Plenor in James Town, Accra, has never appointed anybody to succeed the late Chief of Kokrobite, Nii Ofei II.



According to Mr. Tagoe, the Nii Ardey Nkpa family is the allodia owners of the Kokrobite, Langbma and Tuba lands and has the authority to determine who to install as chief over these areas.



He pointed out that since the demise of the late chief of Kokrobite, the family has been involved in the process of installing a rightful person to ascend the throne but some unscrupulous individuals have decided to bend the customs.



He further warned individuals and organizations that were dealing with people claiming to be chiefs of Kokrobite to be mindful of their dealings since every transaction with them other than the Nii Ardey Nkpa family, was fraudulent.



