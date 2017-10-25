Demolition: TDC Dragged To Court For GH¢5 Million

Related Stories EXCELLENT Ghana, a civil society group, has sued Tema Development Company (TDC) for GH¢5m for allegedly violating the fundamental human rights of some residents of Sakumono in the Tema Metropolis during a demolition exercise.



The suit is seeking orders, directives and declarations aimed at securing the basic human and economic rights of the affected persons.



The suit, dated August 31, 2017, was filed at the Human Rights Division of Tema High Court A, and is expected to be moved on Monday, October 30, 2017.



According to the writ, on March 3, 2017, a TDC taskforce, without any court order, demolished the workshop, residence and animal ranch of victims.



It argued that this unlawful act rendered families homeless, causing loss of earning and inconvenience.



The complainants alleged that the taskforce used pepper spray on victims of the demolishing exercise, causing eye injury to some of them.



It said a complaint was filed with the Sakumono Police, who arrested Alhaji TDC, the man who is said to have used pepper spray on the victims, but was later granted bail.



Excellent Ghana said it had to resort to the law court after attempts to reason with TDC over the actions of its taskforce proved futile.



The civil society group urged the Inspector-General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu, to caution the Sakumono Police to serve with integrity or face similar court action in the future.





