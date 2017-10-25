Nigerian Envoy Counsels New Chief, Others

library image Related Stories The Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Michael Abikoye, yesterday charged the newly installed Chief Hamza Peregrino-Brimah VIII to reach out to those who vied for the position he now holds but did not make it.



When a chieftaincy position becomes vacant many people vie for it, but only one person becomes a chief eventually, he said, adding that God chooses who He wants to make chiefs.



He disclosed this when Chief Hamza Brimah VIII who was recently inducted into the Council of Zongo Chiefs, and executive members of the Yoruba Association paid a courtesy call on him at the Nigerian High Commission yesterday.



The envoy recalled the chieftaincy dispute among the Yorubas in Kumasi where he said he visited recently and asked that members of the ethnic group in Ghana should join hands in finding last solution to the impasse.



He expressed pleasure at the turnout of the chief and his entourage who were joined by the Yoruba Chief of Kasoa. “I am proud of you,” he said.



He asked members of the Yoruba community to support the new chief to make peace with those who opposed his ascension to the throne he now occupies.



Earlier Alhaji Musa Baba, President of the Yoruba Association, saluted the envoy for what according to him are the inroads he is making since he assumed office.



He pledged the support of the members of the association to, as he put it, make the work of the envoy smooth.



Continuing he said Yorubas are peace-loving people who have lived with the indigenous people for over 200 years now.