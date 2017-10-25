GUTA Angry Over Foreigners In Retail Trade

Related Stories The Ghana Unions of Traders Association (GUTA) in the Ashanti region have bemoaned the influx of foreigners taking over retail business in the country.



The Association expressed worry that retail businesses by Ghanaians were collapsing at an alarming rate, lately, because they (GUTA) don’t have the financial might to face the foreigners.



GUTA has consequently given a three-day ultimatum to government to stop foreigners from indulging in retail businesses, which is abhorred by Ghana’s constitution.



They sternly warned that if government fails to listen to their demand then they (GUTA) would be forced to take strong actions which would not be in the interest of the state.



Mohammed Ali, GUTA Secretary in Ashanti Region, gave the warning whilst addressing the media at Jubilee Park in Kumasi, capital of Ashanti region on Tuesday.



The press conference was preceded by a peaceful walk through the streets of Kumasi where GUTA members reminded the populace about the challenges facing them.



Mohammed Ali stated that GUTA is a key stakeholder in the development of the country as they pay their taxes, which is used by the government of the day to develop the country.



Sadly, he bemoaned that despite GUTAs contribution towards national building, the government seemed unconcerned as foreigners have illegally taken over their businesses.