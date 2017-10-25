Reducing Carnage On Our Roads Through CCTV Cameras

Related Stories The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) not long ago released its first quarter statistics on road accidents in the country.



According to the NRSC, between January and April 2017, 708 people died from 4,049 road accidents.



Out of the figure, 3,983 persons sustained various degrees of injuries with 1,199 pedestrian knockdowns involving 6,468 vehicles and 1,289 motorbikes.



The NRSC said reckless driving and speeding were the top causes of most of the accidents.



With the rains falling intermittently, the roads are more slippery and prone to accidents, especially when speeding inanely. Fact is that people will continue to misbehave on the road by flouting road regulations and causing avoidable accidents.



Though the press has played its part to complement the efforts of the NRSC to educate motorists on safe driving, the rate of death keeps rising.



It is therefore the view of the DAILY HERITAGE that just as advanced countries have invested in technology by fixing closed-circuit television cameras to monitor activities on the road and apprehend offenders, our authorities should invest in the same technology to turn the tide.



Complaining will not solve the problem. The required investments and strict enforcement of the road safety regulations, in our view, are the ways to reduce the carnage on our roads.