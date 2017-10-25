4 Arrested In Fresh Clashes Over Ga Mantse Installation

Related Stories Four persons were arrested today [Wednesday], after chaos erupted during a press conference by the Abola Piam We (Clan), at Ga Mashie in Accra, following threats by the Royal House to install a new Ga Mantse.



According to the Abola Piam We, it is the rightful clan to install a new Ga Mantse.



There was heavy security presence amidst the chaos when Citi News arrived at the scene.



As the Abola Piam We press conference was ongoing, some youth besieged the venue, saying they had been sent by Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who was installed on Monday as the new Ga Mantse.



Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was installed at the North-Kaneshie Palace of the Ga State, amid heavy police presence to maintain law and order



The rampaging youth also threatened the lives of journalists, accusing them of fanning the tensions over a traditional ruler in the Ga state.



The confusion over who qualifies to be the Ga Mantse has existed since the demise of Boni Nii Amugi II in December 2004, which was followed by several people laying claim to the stool.



Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II became the fifth Ga Mantse to be installed since the death of Nii Amugi II.



According to Ga tradition, the kingship rotates among four royal houses, namely, Teiko Tsuru We, Amugi We, Abola Piam We and Tackie Kommey We.



The general consensus is that, it is the Abola Piam We’s turn to enstool a Ga Mantse.



Reverse Nii Adama Latse’s induction as Ga Mantse – Ga Traditional Council



Just last week, acting President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, who is also Otublohum Mantse, asked the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to reverse the induction of Nii Adama Latse as the Ga Mantse into its fold.



The Council says it has picked reports in sections of the media suggesting that Nii Adama Latse has been inducted into the House of Chiefs as Ga Mantse.