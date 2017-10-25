Maintain Ghana's Territorial Integrity - Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The President , H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has urged the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to work hard to facilitate trade and investment through the effective processing of legitimate travelers and operating a work and residence permit system that meets the economic and security needs of the country.



He stressed that the GIS has a special and crucial role to play in the socio - economic development of the country by maintaining Ghana’s territorial integrity thereby securing the borders against all forms of threat.



"There is therefore need to adopt a comprehensive and cooperative approach to border management to deal with the pressures of trade facilitation, integration and greater globalization to strike a balance between enhanced security and facilitation of international trade," he reiterated.



Addressing the Graduation Parade of Cadet Intake IX of the GIS at the Service’s Academy and Training School at Assin Fosu in the Central Region, he said the government is aware of the invaluable contribution of the GIS in national development and maintenance of peace and security in the country and pledged the government’s commitment to resource the Service in order for them to deliver on their mandate efficiently.



The President mentioned that recent happening worldwide places immigration control as a critical conduit in security and intelligence gathering and the GIS needs officers with a high sense of commitment, integrity and professionalism.



You should count yourselves privileged to be commissioned at this time to join a team of leaders who are poised to take the GIS a step further towards its quest to deliver excellence in migration management for national development, he added.



He congratulated the graduating officers for successful completion of the six months training programme and advised them to rise above mediocrity and discharge their duties with distinction and serve diligently in any capacity they find themselves.



The graduands were taken through Courses in Refugees Asylum and Regional Integration, Terrorism, Professional Ethics, Border Management, Immigration Laws and Practice, Client Relations, Basic Intelligence, Document Fraud Detection, ECOWAS Protocol among others.



Awards were presented to Cadet Officers who distinguished themselves during the training programme with Cadet Officer Yaw Brobby-Kyeremanteng emerging as the overall best Cadet.