Scammers Target Baby Jet Airline

Related Stories Baby Jet Airline (BBJ), an airline company owned by Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan is yet to begin operations but it appears scammers have already targeted their operations.



Gyan took to his Twitter handle a few hours after President Akufo-Addo disclosed that Gyan he has obtained a carrier license to warn persons to ignore messages on any social media page regarding recruitment by the airline.



According to him, such pages are being operated by scammers, adding that additional information about the company could be obtained from his business manager Samuel Anim Addo.



He tweeted: "kindly ignore any social media page talking about recruitment 4 BBJ, its a scam if you need info contact my team and @AnimSammy."



Gyan had also earlier expressed gratitude to the President, vowing that he and his team will work hard to make the BBJ airline dream a reality.



"Thanks President @NAkufoAddo, this is a call to work hard with my team to make the BBJ airline dream a reality soonest and create jobs," the Black Stars skipper posted.



The President had earlier on Wednesday praised Gyan for his foray into the aviation industry.



“I have been reliably informed that the captain of our senior national team, the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan Baby Jet has obtained a carrier license and is working feverishly to establish an airline obviously called, Baby Jet Airline," President Akufo Addo said at the 2017 African Airshow at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.