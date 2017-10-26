Adaklu DCE Calls For Audit Of Payment Vouchers

Related Stories The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Adaklu in the Volta Region, Mr Kadey Phanuel Donkor, is calling for forensic auditing of all memos, documents and payment vouchers of the assembly from January 2017 to date.



The DCE indicated that it is the only way that they can clean the mess in the financial administration of the assembly.



He said any malfeasance uncovered would be exposed and the perpetrators dealt with according to the laws of the land.



Addressing the second Session of the Adaklu District Assembly general meeting, which was his maiden address to assembly members at Waya, he indicated his resolve to recover every pesewa that might have gone into wrong pockets.



The DCE noted with nostalgia how certain contracts were awarded by the assembly without any vital documents, a situation he described as bizarre and so bad to the extent that people walked to his office demanding payment for works executed and therefore called for forensic auditing into all contracts awarded in the past.



“This is no witch haunting, it is to clear the mess created in the absence of a chief executive,” he stated.



He further warned officers who condone such acts that they would be severely dealt with if found culpable and therefore placed a freeze on award on new contracts until all the mess was cleared.



Mr Donkor stated that the assembly could not meet its projected revenue target of GH¢ 258,400, because it was able to generate only 57.48% and urged the revenue staff to intensify their revenue mobilization mechanism.



He informed the assembly that GH¢ 606,161.61 meant for the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 had been released from the Common Fund and that as at August 31, 2017, their bank balance stood at GH¢ 231,615.15.



He suggested the formation of a procurement committee in the absence of a substantive officer to oversee all procurement issues for the sake of transparency and nipping in the bud all forms of corrupt practices that characterizes procurement of goods and services in the district.



The DCE noted with serious concern the use of consultants that had resulted in an extra cost of GH¢82.146.60 on projects the works department of the assembly could supervise and said such practice would be a thing of the past.



Mr Donkor expressed the view that the assembly must consider banning jackpot operations in the district because its activities were affecting teaching and learning, resulting in the poor performance of pupils at the Basic Education Certificate Examination.



He warned recalcitrant workers who only reported to work and absconded after signing the attendance register to turn a new leaf or find themselves to blame.



The DCE commended his predecessor, Emmanuel Sky Ganaku, for laying down a good foundation for the growth and development of the district.



He furthermore commended the relative peace and unity the district kept enjoying before and now and promised to be the unifying factor in maintaining the peaceful co-existence of the people irrespective of their political, social, religious and ethnic backgrounds.