Lands Minister, Operation Vanguard To Storm Kenyasi Over Galamsey

Related Stories Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu and the government's anti-illegal mining taskforce, Operation Vanguard, in quest to curb the activities of illegal miners, will visit Kenyasi in the Asutifi North district to sensitise residents on the menace.



The sensitisation,which will take the form of a town hall meeting, will bring together Chiefs, opinion leaders and other stakeholders in the mining sector to promote activities that will check the illegal plowing of arable lands and waterbodies.



Galamsey is common in the Asutifi North and South districts even after government declared war on it. In September this year, a 25 year old Nigerian national was found dead in a pit he was mining in when it caved in on him.



Reports of illegal miners operating at nights have necessitated the call for a proper sensitisation for the denizens of the area.



The town hall meeting is to be organised by the Media Coalition Against illegal mining, the National Commission For Civic Education (NCCE) and the Environmental Protecting Agency(EPA).



The Convener for the anti illegal mining Media group, Mr Kenneth Ashigbe, maintained that there was still more work to be done to defeat 'galamsey' which has become a national security issue.



"We think there is more to be done to check this menace that is why we want to spearhead the call for citizens in areas affected by illegal mining to know what they stand to lose when they support galamsey."



Mr Ashigbe also called for the support of the media and the Judiciary in the combat against illegal mining to save the country's rivers and those who drink from them.