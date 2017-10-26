Navy Chief Storms Sekondi

Related Stories The Chief of Naval Staff, Real Admiral Peter Kofi Faidoo, has applauded the officers and men of the Western Naval Command at the Sekondi Naval Base in the Western Region for exhibiting professionalism in the discharge of their duties despite the limited resources at their disposal.



He noted that despite the numerous problems, the Western Naval Command has for the past years performed its constitutional duties, including international peace support operations to the admiration of many in the maritime industry.



He also praised the Western Naval Command for keeping their equipment and tools in good shape and pointed out that the government was doing everything possible to give them the needed support to enable them operate effectively.



Real Admiral Faidoo made the commendation when he visited the Command at the Sekondi Naval Base to, among other things, inspect facilities at the base as part of his week-long visit.



The inspection, which is an annual programme, allows the Chief of Naval Staff, to stay abreast with the achievements and the challenges of the command so as to take the necessary measures to address them.



The Navy Chief inspected the Sekondi Naval Base, Navy Training School, waterbreak and Naval Dockyard complex, swimming pool, multipurpose court and gym, Navy church and the Sekondi barracks.



Real Admiral Faidoo, who expressed his satisfaction, said “I am so impressed with what I have seen despite the limited resources and funds available at your disposal.”



He noted that through the efforts of the Western Naval Command, two boats with smuggled fuel were arrested at sea and handed them over to the police for the necessary action to be taken against them.



Other activities lined up for the week-long visit by the Chief of Naval Staff include fleet review, ceremonial parade, thanksgiving and religious parade, as well as the inauguration of four defender class boats donated by the Chinese government.



Defence Minister Visits



Meanwhile, the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul is expected to attend the commissioning of four Defender Class boats into the Ghana Navy at the Sekondi Naval base on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.



The patrol boats were donated by the government of the People’s Republic of China on Wednesday, September 13 this year.