Don't Register JHS 1 and 2 Students For BECE - GES Warns Headteachers

Related Stories The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned Heads of both public and private basic schools not to register candidates ineligible to sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).



The Ghana Education Service Management has strictly warned the Heads to note that "registration of candidates for the BECE for school candidates is strictly for students in Junior High School Form Three only".



In a statement issued and signed by the Ag. Director-General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, "students in Junior High School Form One and Junior High School Form Two are ineligible to register and write the BECE. Candidates who want to re-sit the BECE are not qualified to register with the regular candidates in school and are therefore, advised to take advantage of the private BECE".



The statement further read that "under no circumstance should a headteacher register student(s) from another school for the BECE without proper transfer documents. Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and French are optional subjects to schools and not candidates."



"By this letter, Regional and Metro/Municipal/District Directors of the Education are to ensure that heads of basic schools strictly comply with the above directives. Any headteacher found to have gone contrary to the directives will be severely sanctioned by Management," the statement read.







