Kwadaso MP Inspects Deplorable Roads With The Minister Of Roads

The long hue and cry of the good people of Kwadaso is finally being heeded to after the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr SK Nuamah together with the Mayor of Kumasi, the Ashanti regional minister and other MPs in the metropolis inspected the some deplorable roads in the garden city.



Dr. Nuamah took the sector minister to inspect some deplorable roads in his constituency, mainly the Sofo line interchange.



During the inspection, Dr Nuamah said, “The Sofoline interchange has become an albatross around our necks in the constituency since it doesn’t meet the original designs and specifications and as such has put the good people of Kwadaso in a constant state of fear and panic when utilizing the roads”.



He added that, “the road which was supposed to extend beyond the metropolis, has neither pedestrian crossing nor traffic light, and abruptly reduces to a single carriage at Tanoso, which is also within the metropolis, causing severe traffic along that stretch of road which is having severe adverse effect on the economy and habitation of the area.



The Minister of Roads assured the people of Kwadaso of the willingness and the readiness of the president and himself to make funds available for the continuation of the projects as per the original design devoid of all shortcuts to save lives and also beautify the city.



Dr. Nuamah however told the media that - “It is refreshing to hear this from the minister, we haven’t heard such good news for a very long time. Now that the minister has assured us of the availability of funds we asked the engineers to go back to the drawing board and stick to the original plan.”



He thanked the minister and the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for coming to their aid.