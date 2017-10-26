NMC Announces New State-Owned Media Board; Prof Karikari Is Graphic Chair

Kwame Karikari Related Stories The National Media Commission (NMC) has appointed board members and chairpersons of governing boards of public corporations managing the four state owned media organisations.



A statement signed and issued by Mr George Sarpong, Executive Secretary of the NMC on Thursday named Professor Kwame Karikari as chairperson for the Graphic Communications Group Board (GCGL), Prof. Emmanuel Adow Obeng as chairperson for Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Very Rev Ama Afo-Blay for New Times Corporation (NTC) and Prof Olivia Kwapong for Ghana News Agency (GNA).



The appointments were in accordance with Article 168 of the 1992 Constitution and section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission (NMC) Act, 1993 (Act 449).



The statement said the NMC made the appointments in consultation with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Graphic Communications Group Limited



1. Prof Kwame Karikari - Chairperson



2. Ms Ajoa Yeboah Afari



3. Mr Bismarch Emmanuel Badu



4. Mr Osei Afriyie



5. Dr Rita Larson Reindorf



6. Nana Otuo Acheampong



7. Dr Mawuli Adjei



8. Mohammed Yusuf Twumasi



9. Managing Director



Ghana Broadcasting Corporation



1. Prof Emmanuel Adow Obeng - Chairperson



2. Ing. Henry A. Kanor



3. Nii Kwate Owoo



4. Michael Adumatta Nyantekyi



5. Mrs Alexina Naa Ahima Arthur



6. Naval Capt. Kamal-Deen Ali



7. Mrs Roberta Gardiner



8. Mr John Armstrong Yaw Klinogo



9. Dr Diana Dzane



10. Director- General



