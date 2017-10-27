IGP Orders Probe Into Fosu Defilement Case

Related Stories The Inspector General of Police has directed thorough investigation by the Central Regional Police Command in the case of a 4-year old girl said to have been defiled at Assin Fosu in the Central region.



It follows public condemnation of suspected police bungling of investigations into the alleged crime said to have been committed on October 14 at Assin Adadientem.



A statement issued by the police announcing the IGP’s directive, said the investigation will focus on how to save the child, and whether police procedures were duly followed, as well as ensuring that justice is done.



“A Police Clinical Psychologist who is attached to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit at Accra has also been assigned to assist the process”, the statement said, and assured that any person, including Police officers, found culpable of wrongdoing, would be dealt with according to law.



The public condemnation of the local police has resulted from the latter's claim that they have not effected the arrest of the suspect because the victim's father who reported the matter, has since not returned to the police.