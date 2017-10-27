KMA Warns Of More Demolition In Kumasi

Related Stories After the successful demolition of the three-storey building near the Asafo Interchange, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has warned of more demolitions to follow soon.



Speaking to the media in Kumasi yesterday after the pulling down of the building, the Mayor of Kumasi warned that more buildings in the metropolis which had structural defects will soon be demolished.



Hon Osei Asibey Antwi noted that the KMA was determined to rid the city of calamities arousing out of buildings collapsing.



Re-echoing his call to the assembly’s engineers to provide him with the integrity status of some structures in the city, he revealed that five buildings located at the Dunkirk and Asafo communities were being monitored to ensure they were structurally fit.



However, even though many see the warning to be welcome news, Deputy Regional Organiser for the Progressive People’s Party, Mr. Kofi Marfo, describes it as rhetoric.’



Speaking to Weekend Today in reaction to the Mayor’s warning, he said “he is speaking like this to make people think he is working.’



“For how long has this man been in Kumasi, is he telling us that but for this three storey debacle, he wouldn’t have sat up to bring the others with structural defects down?’ he asked.



According to him, ‘our leaders know several things they need to do but have intentionally pretended not to have any knowledge about them until something happens.’



Mr. Marfo noted that he will be one of the premier Ghanaians to applaud the actions of the Mayor should he order those five he says were on monitoring, ‘but for now, ‘I will treat it as one of those rhetorics of politicians.’



