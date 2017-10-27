Ghana Police Going Paperless – IGP

Related Stories The Ghana Police Service is rolling out a series of digital transformation agenda including going paperless.



The Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu said the objective is to position the Service as one of the best in the world.



“We are working to be a digital police organization using the best technology on the market to deliver services via mobile phones through the police mobile application and a brand new website. We will be automating all our processes and systems where it is required from backing services such as communication between headquarters and the regions.



“Every police station should shift from paper to computer-based systems, making our organization as paperless as possible and also supporting our frontline operations with the latest technologies,” Asante-Apeatu said while announcing the four-year automation process.



Speaking at the ongoing Agile in Africa Conference in Accra he noted his vision is to leave a first-class police service. He stressed personnel will be well informed about the new strategy to be worthy ambassadors.



“New welfare packages and other incentives will be adopted to eliminate corruption and improve morale. Each officer must live by the vision and show it in the professional discharge of their duties.



“I want every officer to be proud to be a police officer in Ghana. To be able to show both the Ghanaian public and the international community that we have decided to set a new course and to be one of the best examples of policing globally,” the IGP stated.



Mr Asante-Apeatu said ICT will be the driving force in rolling out the strategy.



“CCTVs at traffic lights, speed cameras, vehicle detecting equipment, new GPS system to track all vehicles, police movement where we have property or assets that require monitoring. Many of our people will be going for training and upscaling so that we can be more customer-centric, innovative and efficient.”