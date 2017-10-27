Gregory Afoko Responsible For Mahama’s Death – Witness

Related Stories Another prosecution witness in the trial involving the murder of Adams Mahama, former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has told the court that Gregory Afoko was responsible for the late Mahama’s death.



According to Tofic Mutala, who is the fourth prosecution witness in the case, while on his sick bed at the hospital, Mahama had envisaged his death as a result of the deadly substance poured on him.



His statement corroborates the evidence-in-chief given to the court by another prosecution witness, Hajia Zainabu Adams – wife of Adams Mahama – that 52-year-old Gregory Afoko and one Asabke killed Mr. Mahama with the acid.



It would be recalled that Tofic’s name popped up at the court as the person Mr Adams Mahama spoke to at the hospital in the presence of the nurses before his death.



The case resumed yesterday after a long break, as the defence lawyers had completed their cross-examination of the third prosecution witness – Asigiri Quinn.



Led in evidence by Matthew Amponsah, Chief State Attorney, in an Accra High Court, presided over by Justice L.L. Mensah, the witness said that on the day the Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP was murdered, he (Chairman) had gone to a construction site where he (Chairman) was putting up a new hotel along the Bolga-Tamale road.



Tofic Mutala said he met the late Mahama at the construction site and they engaged in different discussions while the latter supervised the workers and the level of work being done till about 6pm.



The witness told the court that he and Mahama stayed at the construction site after the workers had gone home because he (Mahama) had scheduled a meeting with the NPP youth of Bawku, who were staying at Bolgatanga.



He said because there was black-out in town, they rented the conference room of Ex-Tee Hotel where the supposed meeting took place.



Tofie said the meeting ended at about 10:30 pm and they had returned to the construction site where the Mahama made them place calls to the regional executives of the party to find out if they were aware of a meeting the following day.



He said that they left for home at about 11:00 pm.



Tofic said whiles on their way home, they reached a junction where the deceased took the curve that leads to his house and another friend, Zakari, took to the other road which leads to theirs.



He said when he got home, he received a call and when he answered it, he noticed that it was the wife of the Mr Adams Mahama, who asked him to rush to the regional hospital because something had been poured on her husband.



“When I got to the hospital, I saw the deceased lying down in bed barely naked, with just his private part covered. The whole bed was wet because they had poured water on him.



“He was in so much pain and was wailing as his skin peeled off his body as result of the substance poured on him,” Tofic narrated.



He said the Mahama, upon hearing his voice, summoned him to his bedside and told him that he (Mahama) knew he was going to die and that it was Gregory Afoko and Asabke who killed him; they poured the substance on him.



He added that Mahama said he did not want to die without telling him about those who killed him.



“I tried to encourage him that he would not die and that even if anything should happen to him, I know the Gregory Afoko and Asabke that he was talking about so he should not worry. He said I should take care of his wife and his children when he dies,” Tofic Mutala added.



The court adjourned sitting to October 31 and November 1 and 2, 2017.



Gegory has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder of Adams Mahama in May 2015.



Meanwhile, he has pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Adams Mahama died of extensive acid burns and shock lungs (acute respiratory distress syndrome), an autopsy report has indicated.



Meanwhile, Gregory’s alleged accomplice, Asabke, is still on the run.