Occupyghana Condemns Sentences Imposed On Delta Force Members

Related Stories Occupyghana, a socio-political pressure group, has called on the Attorney-General to appeal against the sentences imposed on some members of the Delta Force and give a higher court an opportunity to review the sentences.



This, Occupy Ghana explained, would send a clear message that impunity would not be tolerated in Ghana and “anything short of this is wrong and unacceptable.”



“OccupyGhana has noted with grave concern the ridiculously insignificant fines imposed on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists who either escaped from lawful custody or engaged in criminal acts under the banner of the Delta Force. We consider these as grave threats to our national security and cohesion. Ghana cannot afford this,” a statement by OccupyGhana declared



According to the statement, OccupyGhana issued a press statement on March 28, 2017 condemning the acts of lawlessness, vandalism, violence, thuggery and assault by certain groups said to be associated with the NPP since it took over power on January 7, 2017.



Self-proclaimed leader



“It is little wonder that a self-proclaimed leader of the Delta Force is reported to have stated that they have no regrets for their acts. That is a sad testimony produced by the toxic mix of official complicity and judicial blessings in the imposition of those farcical fines,” the statement declared.



According to OccupyGhana, it is hardly surprising that on Monday, October,16 in blatant disregard for the rule of law, the Burma Camp Youth Wing, a pro NPP youth group, attacked and chased out the Regional Coordinator and staff of the Ghana School Feeding Programme in Tamale over perceived unfair allocation of schools in the region to caterers.



The group's chairman, the statement said, had since boldly defended their actions, which included locking the Regional GSFP offices, saying they would do” whatever it takes to make the party succeed.”



Political parties



While OccupyGhana® registered its absolute disgust at and utter condemnation of these matters, it urged political parties, especially those in power, to call their supporters and support groups to order and educate them on these matters.



According to OccupyGhana, it is not too much for the state security apparatus, especially the Ghana Police Service, to thoroughly investigate acts of thuggery (irrespective of who engages in them) and arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.



“It is not too much to demand that the state should deal with this fast calcifying canker firmly, immediately and decisively without delay, without favour and resist interference from every quarter. It is not too much to ask of the judiciary that as the last bastion of the rule of law and constitutional harmony, it should do more than merely slap persons who engage in such acts on the wrist,” it stated.



“Our regret is that what has happened will give these or like-minded people and groups increased licence to perpetrate unlawful acts, embolden others to form new groups along similar lines, increase the likelihood of reprisal attacks from rival groups and spur violence between political opponents and on citizens. If the court can be attacked in this way, who can tell how far such people will be prepared to go?” the statement asked.