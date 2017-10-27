Jail Term For Quack Electricians

library image Related Stories Starting from October 26, 2017, any uncertified electrician that will be caught wiring a building in the country may be jailed for a maximum of two years.



This punitive measure follows the Energy Commission’s full enforcement of the Electrical Wiring Regulation 2011 (L.I. 2008), which debars unlicensed electricians from wiring houses.



By the law of Ghana only ‘Certified Electrical Wiring Professionals’ (CEWPs), have the right to wire building projects, Stephen Yomoh, Associate Programme Officer, Electrical Wiring Programme’ said.



He told the media that the L.I. 2008 was passed by the parliament of Ghana into force on February 24, 2012, but the full implementation was strategically delayed to train and issue certificates to CEWPs.



Addressing a press conference in Kumasi on Tuesday, he said there are over 5000 CEWPs all over the country to serve the people, therefore now is the right time for the full implementation of the regulation.



Mr. Yomoh was of the conviction that the ‘Electrical Wiring Programme,’ is one of the best things to ever to happen to the country as it would help curb the spate of electrical fire outbreaks.



Mr. Yomoh warned that any electrician, without certification, that would be caught wiring a building would be in dire trouble as the law doesn’t allow such quack electricians to work.



According to him, a quack electrician caught wiring a house, together with the house owner, would be made to sign an undertaking that they would not repeat their illegal action again.



Mr. Yomoh added that if such quack electrician is arrested for the second time after signing the undertaking, “he/she could be jailed to a maximum of two years to serve as deterrent to others”.



He stated that the introduction of the CEWPs would help protect buildings and properties, prevent rampant fire outbreaks caused by electrical faults and eliminate quack electricians from the system.



Mr. Yomoh therefore admonished the public to always engage the services of CEWPs to ensure quality work and “also prevent them (landlords) from having issues with the law”.