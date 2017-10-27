Max International Marks 3rd Anniversary

Related Stories Max International, a world leader in glutathione-supporting supplementation that aids in the body’s natural ability to perform at its optimum wellness, has commemorated its three years of operations in the Ghanaian market with a massive convention at the Accra International Conference Center over the weekend.



A lot of people comprising local associates and consumers of Max products converged at the Conference Centre to share in the celebration, network and strategize for the years ahead.



Chief Executive Officer of Max International, Dr. Joe Voyticky, addressing the gathering expressed sincere gratitude to local associates of the brand whose loyalty and commitment have helped to make the Max brand a household name in Ghana.



He attributed the significant success of Max International on the Ghanaian market to the proven efficiency of the company’s wide array of products, as well as management’s decision to forge a strong bond with its local associates.



He indicated: “What our associates and Ghanaians who buy our products are experiencing is that these products make a difference in their lives.



“What we did better than most companies do was that we really partnered with our people; we partnered the people of Ghana, and that combination has led to a culture of giving, of sharing, of working hard and helping to save peoples’ lives.”



Max International currently has offices in Accra, Kumasi and Ho, and has plans to extend its offices to six or seven in a year’s time as it embarks on a noble cause to make its quality products more accessible in every nook and cranny of the country.



Going forward, the company plans to build the capacity of its associates and clients with proper training materials that will empower them to give their full commitment and better impact the lives of the people they serve.



“One of the things that is really great about Max is that we provide free training for people, so people can come into the office and get trained on how to do the business. So, we have a lot of people here that are hungry for business; people who want to create economic opportunities in their lives and those of others.”



Dr. Joe Voyticky encouraged local associates of Max to continue working with the brand as well as building on the partnership, as it holds more opportunities for people around the world.



“Ghana is the gateway to Africa, traditionally in the business perspective, and I think that’s because of the open culture that is here; the friendly culture that is here, the hardworking culture that is here, and that has proven to be true with Max.”



He further hinted at Max International’s plan to leverage its success on the Ghanaian market to drive its continent-wide expansion, with Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire being the next two target destinations.



“Over the years, we have showed lots of commitment to the people of Ghana, which they have extended to their families; and there is a lot to expand over in Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire and it is going to take us all over Africa.”



He added: “The opportunity is real and people have to learn how to do the business properly, so you have to start small; we are going to work with you to help you be successful”.