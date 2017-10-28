Government to Roll Out “Values Campaign” – Minister

Mr Mustapha Hamid, Minister of Information, has said that Government would soon roll out a campaign designed to check and eradicate corruption and non-punctuality within the public and civil service.

He said the ethics would guide the citizenry to do what is right, that will inure to the development of the country.

Mr Hamid said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, after addressing a Public Lecture organized by the Islamic University College, Ghana, in Accra.

The lecture was on the theme: Whom and What Must I believe?: "Reflections on Life, Politics and Religion"

He said the campaign dubbed: “Values campaign” would also aim at enhancing moral and ethical values, such as punctuality and corruption.

Mr Hamid said the massive campaign would also help educate the public through Radio and Television to remind “the citizenry” to be ethical.

He said ethics should be the foundation for national development, as it is a guide for right and wrong of human conduct, adding that, “if we don’t have code of ethics, we would always be talking about lateness to work and corruption, which are all ethical issues that undermine the national development.”

The Information Minister said there was the need to always monitor the award of contracts to avoid conflict of interest, which impedes development.

He said the most reason why laws do not work in our societies was due to “lack of strong ethical foundations,” and that, the initiative must be “supported and encouraged by all to improve our ethical values as human beings”.