Women have the ability to get to the top on merit

Madam Theresa Anarfi, Head, Community Development Unit, Tema Metropolitan Assembly(TMA), who was addressing teenagers and parents at the Tema Polyclinic Adolescent Corner, said adequate preparation in life through education and skill training was the key to a fulfilled life.



The meeting which was organised by the Community Development Unit of TMA, Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service, was attended by over forty representatives of adolescent clubs in Tema West to discuss the challenges and strengths of their various units and seek the way forward.



According to her, the over emphasis on sex and pleasure outside a committed relationship of equal partners in society was an as result of the lack of appreciation for the human brain power and potential which can be accessed to enhance both personal and societal development.



Madam Anarfi said sex was a wonderful act but it must not get in the way of education or skill training.



She advised the adolescents to aspire beyond the poverty, indignity and desperation around them since they could also become responsible members of society if persevered.



Madam Cynthia Adarkwa, Counsellor In-charge of the Corner, called for support from individuals and companies to make the place more vibrant.



She said sometimes some adolescents visit the corner hungry, thirsty and desperate and” we have to share the little we have with them while comforting and counselling them.”



According to her,” Such hard and sad realities contribute to the misguided lives of many young girls. These are traps many fall into. Let’s all help to make our girls grow up understanding that their bodies value more than the pittance people dangle before them for sexual offers that ruin their lives.”



