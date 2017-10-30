We’ll Restore Light In Communities – MCE

Related Stories Mrs. Mariam Iddrisu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, has said darkness in the municipality would soon become a thing of the past as streetlights would be restored in all communities.

She said the broken and faulty streetlights in Gurugu, Kanvili, Gumani Junction, Kamina Barracks, Wovogu and Wovoguma have all been restored to provide security for residents in the area.



In an interview, Mrs Iddrisu said the streetlights were fixed with the assembly's Internally Generated Funds (IGF), and added that other communities will soon get their fair share of the street lightening project.

She said it is the goal of the assembly to develop the area and help improve the living standards of the residents, adding that, “For the past six months on my assumption of office as the MCE, I have put the assembly on the spotlight, and this has become a centre of attraction for investors.”



Mrs Iddrisu said the lack of security lights in the area is a threat to the lives and property of the people in surrounding communities, adding that the assembly has resolved to extend the street lightening project to all sectors and also ensure that all communities are connected to the national grid.



She said the municipality was faced with many challenges, but expressed optimism that some of the major challenges would soon be dealt with.



The MCE said the assembly has outlined some plans to improve on its IGF mobilisation, and that among the strategies being put in place includes setting up a computerised database for all registered businesses.

In this regard, she said, the assembly has tasked all assembly members and electoral area co-ordinators to gather data of all small businesses in their various communities.



"The assembly would introduce an electronic system of revenue collection and engage more revenue collectors to increase its revenue base. All the businesses registered under us would be made to register on e-zwich so that revenue can be collected via the e-zwich system to prevent embezzlement, and for which at least 20 per cent of the IGF can be used for physical projects."

Mrs Iddrisu said the assembly also has plans to build an ultra-modern market, open up the road network system, and establish a municipal hospital.



Mr Alhassan, a resident of Kanvili, commended the MCE for walking the talk in fulfilling her promise to fix the broken and faulty streetlights in her jurisdiction.

He made a passionate appeal to Mrs Iddrisu to fix the Kanvilli community roads, which were in a very deplorable state, adding that "the homes of many do get flooded whenever it rains, and the whole area of Kanvilli and its surroundings becomes inaccessible".



