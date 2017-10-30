Madina Deserves Better

Related Stories Since the coup d’état that heralded the election and subsequent swearing in of Madam Jennifer Afagbedzi as the Municipal Chief Executive of Madina, nothing is heard of her since.



In 2016, the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality (LaNMMA), was adjudged the best performing district assembly with a score of 77.8 percent.



The District League Table (DLT), is an initiative of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).



With this in mind, any person who is to be appointed to head that municipality must have the capacity and ability to, at least if not improve the circumstances of the assembly, must be maintained.



The appointing authourity, who did not have any regard for the people of Madina, decided to experiment with the assembly by appointing a neophyte, who has no experience managing a complex municipality like Madina.



Madam Jennifer Afagbedzi, is yet to make her impact felt in Madina. The gas explosion that happened at the Atomic Junction, although unfortunate, was a unique opportunity for her to announce her presence and assure the residents that, she has their welfare at heart.



A press release from her office to commiserate with families who lost their loved ones, as well as those who got injured and are receiving treatment, will have been a welcome news.



She as clueless as those who foisted her on the people of Madina, LaMMA, deserves better, as it is full of potential.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP), was presented with the unique opportunity after winning not only the parliamentary seat, but the presidential votes, all for the first time. The government, instead decided to put it wrong foot forward.



Whatever legacy that is left behind by her predecessors, is going to be eroded by lack of experience. Age does not necessarily indicate, nor performance, but Madam Jennifer Afagbedzi, is too young and that is what has manifested since, she was sworn in.







